Homer’s Heroes pays tribute to Lynn Knuth

The late Lynn Knuth, whose annual fundraising golf tournaments offset expenses of the Homer’s Heroes baseball program, and his family were honored during the program’s annual awards picnic Monday evening, July 25.

“At the Cornhusker State Games, we had a sticker honoring Lynn on the back of each medal,” said longtime Homer’s Heroes volunteer director Jeanne Cuda. “After shooting video of our annual Saturday morning game with the Saltdogs players and management (at Bowlin Stadium), they showed the video at the Saltdogs’ home game that night, as well as a short video honoring Lynn.”

Knuth died Jan. 1, 2022. He worked at Foundation Building Materials, formerly Lincoln Drywall Service. Knuth shared his love of sports with his son, Tate, an active participant in Homer’s Heroes.

Homer’s Heroes, launched in 1992 by members of Optimist clubs throughout Lincoln, gives physically and/or intellectually challenged youngsters an opportunity to play baseball in an organized setting. Games were scheduled on six Saturday mornings in June and July.

Working around rainouts and intense heat, the volunteers scheduled most of the games at Lewis Fields. Highlighting the season was a morning at Haymarket Park, where Saltdogs players got into the act and acted as “buddies.”

Cuda said a total of 77 players were enrolled in this summer’s program.