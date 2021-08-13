 Skip to main content
Homer’s Heroes League fields 90 players
Homer's Heroes gives players with challenges an opportunity to be on a team, have fun and play ball.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Homer’s Heroes league is for boys and girls with mental and physical challenges, ranging from ages 5 -17. In 2021, Homer’s Heroes had 90 registered players. Unfortunately, they were rained out several times this season, so they did not play as many games as scheduled.

Volunteer “buddies” encourage and assist each player during the game. One game is played at Haymarket Park with the assistance of the Lincoln Saltdogs players.

Members of the Optimist Clubs of Lincoln established Homer’s Heroes in 1992, and the program has continued to grow since its inception. This league is free for all players. It was established simply to give players with challenges an opportunity to be on a team, have fun and play ball.

The season ends with an awards picnic where all players receive a trophy, hang out with friends and enjoy great food.

