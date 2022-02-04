Homeless students topic of LPS Learning Lunch Feb. 16

“No Other Place to Go” is the topic of the next Lincoln Public Schools Learning Lunch virtual presentation at noon Wednesday, Feb. 16. A question-and-answer session will follow around 12:30 p.m.

Follow the experience of LPS children and youth as they navigate the homeless experience while trying to attend school. Ellen Reilly from LPS Homeless Services will examine the McKinney-Vento Act and how LPS addresses the needs of over 300 students and their families who experience homelessness. Learn how you can help to support and identify those students and those at risk.