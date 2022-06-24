Hoffman, Averill named Shildneck Young Artist winners

Winners of the 2022 John Shildneck Young Artist Competition are Alex Hoffman, trombone, first place, and Parker Averill, trumpet, runner-up.

All winners will receive a cash prize, and Hoffman will perform as soloist at the season-opening Lincoln Municipal Band concert, "America the Beautiful," at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at the John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell in Antelope Park.

Hoffman is a music education major, trombonist and conductor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He has been a member of the UNL Symphonic Band, UNL Wind Ensemble, UNL Symphony Orchestra, and the Nebraska Trombone Ensemble. He is a substitute trombonist in Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra and is the trombonist in the Quintessential Brass Quintet.

He has participated in both solo trombone and conducting masterclasses, including an Omaha Symphony masterclass with Maestro Ankush Kumar Bahl. He is a student of Dr. Scott Anderson at UNL and has additional studies with Dr. Jay Wise. Hoffman is a graduate of Millard West High School in Omaha.

Averill is a Lincoln North Star High School graduate and will attend UNL this fall. He has been involved in many programs at North Star, some of which include Marching Band, Wind Symphony, Jazz Band and the school's annual Electrophonic concert. He plans to continue his studies at UNL, where he will major in trumpet performance and take part in similar programs.

