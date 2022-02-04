Hero Awards scholarship nominations being accepted

Nominations are being accepted for the 2022 D.J.'s Hero Awards Scholarships.

Select Nebraska high school seniors who have overcome adversity will be chosen to receive the awards -- named in honor of the late D.J. Sokol -- for commitment to others and to their communities. Honorees will be selected by a panel of metro area civic leaders.

This year, up to 15 scholarships will be awarded; and, new for 2022, each scholarship will be awarded in the amount of $12,000.

Each Hero Awards honoree will receive a $12,000 scholarship toward their selected college or university. Honorees will be recognized at the D.J.'s Hero Awards event in Omaha later in the spring.

Among the criteria for selecting honorees are the following:

* Nebraska residency;

* High school senior;

* Having overcome challenges/adversity; and

* Commitment to others and to the community.

Award nominations must be submitted online. Nominators and their nominees can submit online applications at www.djsheroapp.org. Call 402-898-7669 with any questions about filling out nomination forms.

