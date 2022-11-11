Heritage League sponsors students for band camp

Heritage League was organized and affiliated with the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) in Nebraska in 1966 as a club that would serve the community. The GFWC Arts and Culture Community Service programs encourage all clubs to expand the understanding of arts and culture in their local communities. Within the Heritage League club, Jane Sonneland and Jo Riecker-Karl are co-chairs of the Arts and Culture department. Heritage League has, in recent years, chosen to sponsor one or more middle school band students from Lincoln Public Schools to attend the band camp each July.