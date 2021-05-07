Heritage League donates to LPS and LMTA music programs

The Heritage League of Lincoln recently awarded $300 each to Lincoln Public Schools for Middle School Summer Music Camps and to the Lincoln Music Teachers Association Music Outreach Program.

LPS Summer Camps are week-long, half-day camps available to middle school students in vocal, strings and band, culminating with a final concert. Registration fee is $25. Multiple smaller scholarships provide financial aid based on need rather than ability or aptitude.

The Lincoln Music Teachers Association Music Outreach Program (LMTA-MOP) provides low-cost music lessons, instruments, printed music and performance opportunities for up to 50 area K-12 students in need. Students pay greatly reduced fees for their lessons ($5 a month with a free lunch; $20 a month for reduced lunch and $10 a month for siblings).

MOP contracts with independent LMTA teachers and pays for other operating costs such as piano tuning, instrument rentals, upkeep and repairs, and competition fees. The cost for educating one student for a quarter is $300. For more information, see www.LMTA.info/music-outreach-program or contact MOP@LMTA.info.