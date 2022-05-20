Here are the Pitch, Hit and Run contest winners

Lincoln area Pitch, Hit and Run contests hosted by the Star City Optimist Youth Foundation were scheduled at Kahoa, Fredstrom, Humann and Maxey elementary schools during the rainy week of May 3-6.

Participants competed in either the baseball or softball division as they pitched five balls to hit a target, hit five balls off a tee for distance, and ran a 90-foot base path for speed.

Winners were determined by total accumulated points and are listed below. In addition to receiving ribbons, they are eligible to advance to Major League Baseball team contests.

BASEBALL

Ages 7 & 8

Dayton Maul, 670; Landon Donahue, 555; Sam Meyers, 535; Cole Meyers, 525.

Ages 9 & 10

Zaydon Chairez, 705; Zayden Frankhauser, 665; Talon Hubbard, 660; Oliver Steele, 555.

Ages 11 & 12

Callum Encinger, 870; Easton Benne, 780; Carter Orr, 720; Caelan Blum, 585.

SOFTBALL

Ages 7 & 8

Macie Meyers, 635; Elliot Wood, 505; Sabrina Lubash, 495; Kensey Chairez, 475.

Ages 9 & 10

Ella Becker, 485; Evelyn Damme, 415.

Ages 11 & 12

Olivia Steele, 650; Blair VanDyke, 645; Evelyn Dady, 525.

Ages 13 & 14

Brooklyn VanDyke, 685.

