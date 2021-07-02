Henkenius earns Eagle Scout rank

Andrew Henkenius, 17, a junior at Lincoln Pius X High School, will celebrate achieving his Eagle Scout rank at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
For his community service project, Henkenius managed a team that installed seven permanent flag pole foundation sleeves at the entrance to Calvary Cemetery.
The project made a big impact on the beautification and the ability for the cemetery to honor veterans and their families. With seven flag poles lining the entrance, Calvary Cemetery can fly one flag for each branch of the military as well as an American Flag. When the flags are not in use, the poles can be removed, and the Scouts also provided caps for the pole foundations to help groundskeepers maintain the grounds.
Andrew is the son of Monica and Michael Henkenius. He is in Boy Scouts Troop 45. Scoutmaster is Steve Garwick.