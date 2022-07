Brothers Benjamin and Zachariah Hartman of Waverly each recently earned their Eagle Scout rank.

Both of their projects involved making landscaping improvements at Oak Lake Church in Lincoln. Benjamin improved landscaping along the front side of the church, and Zachariah repaired landscaping around the church sign.

Both are members of Boy Scouts Troop 76, which is led by Scoutmaster Jo Hraban. They are sons of Sarah and Dennis Hartman.