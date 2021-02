Ella Hansen of Lincoln has been named to the Loyola University Chicago College of Arts and Sciences dean's list for the fall 2020 semester.

Criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the semester and achieving at least a 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.

For more information about Loyola University Chicago, go to luc.edu.

