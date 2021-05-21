Hanleys receive May Heart of 4-H Award

The Hanleys have volunteered as project leaders for 10 years with the Lincoln Shooting Stars, a 4-H shooting sports club. They coach youth in archery, rifle and muzzleloader. They have helped at several local and state matches for all disciplines, as well as the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships, which are currently held in Grand Island.

“We like being 4-H volunteers, because we get to see youth progress from a sometimes bashful and shy youth, to a confident and proud individual," Heidi said. "They build thinking and organizing skills. The shooting sports world is fun and exciting, and we like teaching youth the safe handling of firearms and archery equipment. Our favorite experience is seeing the smiles on the kids' faces after a successful match when the hard work they put in has paid off.”