A former Lancaster County 4-H member and summer intern, Hammond has volunteered with 4-H for 5 years. She helps in a variety of ways at the Lancaster County Super Fair:

“I like being a 4-H volunteer because this is a cause I’m very passionate about,” she says. “4-H is where young people make new friends, develop new skills, become leaders and help shape their communities. I want to provide youth with positive experiences in a safe and welcoming environment to help them gain life skills. My favorite experience as a 4-H volunteer is seeing 4-H’ers come back year after year growing and developing new skills.”