Haeffner named to University of New Hampshire dean's list
Kaitlyn Haeffner of Lincoln has been named to the dean's list at the University of New Hampshire for earning highest honors for the fall 2020 semester. Haeffner is majoring in Neuropsychology.

Students named to the dean's list at UNH have earned recognition through superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade-point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0.

To learn more about the University of New Hampshire, visit: www.unh.edu.

