Green chosen for National Youth Leadership Forum

This summer, Brooklyn Green of Lakeview Elementary School will join outstanding elementary school students from across the state in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Pathways to STEM, in Denver.

NYLF Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enables students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

The daughter of Tiffanie and Joel Green of Lincoln, Brooklyn is a high-achieving fourth grader who loves soccer, violin, writing, knitting with her nana, and church.

“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Brooklyn to meet, work and collaborate with fellow high-aspiring students from other cities and schools,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, senior vice president for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people and grow.

“Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs,” Freitag Thomas continued. “At NYLF Pathways to STEM, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in the classroom while gaining exposure to STEM fields and concepts. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”

For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world – and themselves – in new ways.