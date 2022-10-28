Grant program available to women returning to school

A Lincoln women’s group seeks qualified applicants for a grant program for women whose education has been interrupted and who need to return to school to support themselves and/or their families.

P.E.O. Chapter IY wants to assist eligible women to apply for the P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education (PCE). The program provides one-time, needs-based grants for use in completing a degree or certification to improve or gain skills leading to employment. The maximum grant is $3,000. Lesser amounts may be awarded.

P.E.O., an international philanthropic educational organization, sponsors PCE and offers it through local chapters.

To qualify, a woman must be recommended by a P.E.O. chapter and be enrolled in a certification or degree program from an accredited institution leading to employment or job advancement at its conclusion. She must be a citizen or permanent resident of the U.S. or Canada and be living and studying in the U.S. or Canada for the entire course of study. She also must have had at least 24 consecutive months as a non-student sometime in her adult life and be within 18 consecutive months of completing her educational program.

Bachelor’s and master’s degree programs, as well as vocational and technical programs, are eligible. Online programs are also eligible as long as the woman is living and studying in the U.S. or Canada for the entire length of her program.

“Our chapter has had a PCE project since we were organized, but too few people are aware of this wonderful opportunity,” said Patty Jones, president of Chapter IY. “We know there are women in the Lincoln area who could benefit, and our chapter has made it part of our mission to reach out, identify and help them.”

For more information, go to www.peointernational.org and select “P.E.O. Projects,” then “P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education.” If you think you may be eligible and are interested in applying, contact Chapter IY at peo.ne.iy@gmail.com.