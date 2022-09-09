Grant helps Fencing Club reach out to underserved students

In most communities, fencing is perceived as an activity restricted to those who can afford the equipment and the coaching that comes with it.

Lincoln is an exception.

For the past 42 years, the Lincoln Fencing Association has reached out to after-school programs and youth centers in the community, providing on-site classes and introducing children to the sport.

Last fall, the reach of the classes was extended after a grant application from the fencing program went before the Viking Foundation of Lincoln. The benevolent entity, which provides financial assistance to young people and families, approved a request for $2,348 to provide fencing equipment and staff for after-school programs at Culler Middle School and Park Middle School.

Lincoln Fencing Club numbers have soared since the club moved two years ago from 27th and O streets to a location at Gateway Mall. “However, classes there only benefit those who can get there,” said Kit Boesch, who founded the Lincoln Fencing Club along with Damon Scaggs and Rick Kohn.

When the local Boys and Girls Club asked the Lincoln Fencing Association to hold classes for its after-school participants at Culler and Park, the fencing program was receptive, with one caveat: “The only thing holding us back was the lack of equipment to travel outside of our club location,” said Boesch.

The Viking Foundation’s approval of the grant request was a one-year agreement that runs through Sept. 30 of this year. It has provided 30 youth – 15 at each of the two middle schools – with an equal-opportunity program.

‘Perfect fit’

“The fencing program’s grant proposal was perfect for what we’re doing,” said Roseann Christensen, public information officer and longtime member of the Viking Foundation of Lincoln board of directors.

“It serves an underserved population, reaching children of low-income families who are unable to afford enrolling in sports activities,” Christensen added. “We like to fund specific projects such as this program.”

The Viking Foundation of Lincoln was created in 2012, with the first grants awarded in 2013. The grant to the Lincoln Fencing Association was one of 28 grants totaling $100,000 awarded in December 2021.

Recognizing the need for funding in youth sports, the foundation also awarded three grants in the spring of 2022 specifically to provide access to sporting activities for children from underserved families. Of the 31 grants, 13 were for Lincoln nonprofits. The others were awarded in either Polk County, Iowa, or Denver County, Colorado.

How it all started

The impetus for the development of the Viking Foundation of Lincoln came from a long Eggland family tradition of charitable acts and modest philanthropy.

“The earliest of these dates back to efforts of my Norwegian great-grandparents and their first- and second-generation offspring to improve the lives of people,” said Steven A. Eggland, current president of the foundation.

The tradition has been followed contemporaneously. A recent development has been the funding and construction of the Stenson House, a new Habitat for Humanity home in Lincoln.

The Viking Foundation of Lincoln is expected to live on in perpetuity.

Eggland echoed Christensen’s remarks about the Lincoln Fencing Association being a perfect fit for one of his foundation’s grants.

“They and their organizer have been most responsive to us and careful with the resources the foundation has granted them,” said Eggland. “It has been downright enjoyable to read their detailed reports of activities.”

To review the grant proposal submission process for the Viking Foundation of Lincoln, see https://vikingfoundation.webs.com