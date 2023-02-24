More than 200 students from Lincoln area high schools will gather to learn and perform in Abendmusik at First-Plymouth Church’s 2023 Youth Masterworks Festival at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the church, 20th and S street. The concert will also be livestreamed at abendmusik.org.

This free festival concert, “Glory, Glory, Hallelujah!” will feature John Rutter’s exuberant "Gloria" and Wilhousky’s iconic “Battle Hymn of the Republic.” The young musicians will be led by guest conductor Glen Thomas Rideout, who will encourage the audience to join in music making.

Since 2015, Abendmusik has been bringing students together for the annual festival. The event has expanded, and last year’s performance featured over 300 youth playing and singing for an audience of more than 1,200 – perhaps Abendmusik’s largest concert ever.

This year’s festival includes choirs from Lincoln East, Lincoln Southeast, Lincoln Southwest and Norris high schools. The choirs will be accompanied by string players from Lincoln East High School and the Plymouth Brass.

Abendmusik will partner with Cedars Youth Services for this concert.

“Since 1947, Cedars has provided hope and joy for kids and families in crisis, acting as a safe refuge for kids with nowhere else to turn,” said Rico Zavala, director of development at Cedars. “Music offers a unique opportunity to bring people together, and a concert put on by our community’s kids, with donations benefiting our community’s kids, shows how special our home of Lincoln really is. We’ve depended on our community to help us carry out our mission for 75 years now, and we’re incredibly grateful to call Abendmusik a dear friend of Cedars.”

Dr. John H. Casey and Dr. Pamela F. Starr are the concert’s co-sponsors. A freewill offering will benefit Cedars Youth Services.