Girls learn on- and off-court skills at basketball camp

Nearly 75 students in grades 2-12, development staff members (coaches) and volunteers took the courts at Lincoln Sports Foundation on July 14 for something bigger than the final score. The female-focused basketball camp organized by Ubuntu and Timberwolves female basketball organization drew participants from Lincoln, Minden, Omaha and Waverly with a day filled with both drills and training techniques to support on- and off-court development.

A special feature this year was involvement and facilitation by College of Saint Mary head women’s basketball coach Kirk Walker and his student athletes. Walker’s career includes serving as an assistant coach at the University of Nebraska Omaha and 22 seasons as a head high school coach in Iowa, winning a pair of state championships. Walker is a two-time Iowa Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year, a two-time Iowa Girls Coaches Association District Coach of the Year and a member of the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

“For participants to receive this level of instruction, and not only learn but be impacted by players they can look up to with high character, made for a pretty special experience,” said Pete Ferguson, camp founder and director of Ubuntu Basketball.