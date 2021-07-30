Girls learn on- and off-court skills at basketball camp

Nearly 75 students in grades 2-12, development staff members (coaches) and volunteers took the courts at Lincoln Sports Foundation on July 14 for something bigger than the final score. The female-focused basketball camp organized by Ubuntu and Timberwolves female basketball organization drew participants from Lincoln, Minden, Omaha and Waverly with a day filled with both drills and training techniques to support on- and off-court development.
A special feature this year was involvement and facilitation by College of Saint Mary head women’s basketball coach Kirk Walker and his student athletes. Walker’s career includes serving as an assistant coach at the University of Nebraska Omaha and 22 seasons as a head high school coach in Iowa, winning a pair of state championships. Walker is a two-time Iowa Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year, a two-time Iowa Girls Coaches Association District Coach of the Year and a member of the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
“For participants to receive this level of instruction, and not only learn but be impacted by players they can look up to with high character, made for a pretty special experience,” said Pete Ferguson, camp founder and director of Ubuntu Basketball.
Denver sports performance coach Adam Bratten of Bratten Performance exposed campers to his intentional and purposeful training, similar to what he utilizes with those premier athletes he works with. This includes the U19 USA World Cup and Stanford-bound Denver Gatorade Basketball Player of the Year, USA Volleyball players and other high school and college athletes.
“I really liked this camp because all the different coaches and college athletes taught me something different, said eighth grader Makenna Swanson. "Also, the drills and competition helped a lot of the players who attended."
It wasn’t all court time. Participants took time to laugh and receive a message of hope from Mr. Hilarious Hope, a.k.a. Jarell Roach. A motivational speaker from the Omaha area, Roach shared the importance of effort, belief and care of self to not only be the best player but best person possible.
Collaboration and support from Ubuntu Basketball Association, Timberwolves Athletic Association, Cornhusker Shooting Stars, Lincoln Sports Complex, and the generosity of volunteer meals by Muchachos and Rutabaga’s Comfort Food, increased the ability to make over $2,000 in donations from the camp to the Alzheimer’s Association, WE DLVP Foundation, Lincoln Sports Foundation and Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Omaha.
Ubuntu and Timberwolves will host collaborative girls’ basketball tryouts for the 2021-22 fall season Aug. 9 and 10. For more information or to register, visit ubuntunebraskagirlsbball.teamapp.com/ or e-mail pferguson88@yahoo.com.