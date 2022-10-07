Girl Scouts honor Lincoln volunteers

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is the largest girl-serving organization in the state with about 13,700 members. It takes more than 2,500 committed volunteers to mentor, guide and develop each Girl Scout’s leadership potential.

A Volunteer Awards Ceremony took place at Camp Catron in Nebraska City to celebrate the meaningful and inspirational dedication that volunteers put into Girl Scouts. The annual ceremony recognizes volunteers for their achievements and contributions to Girl Scouting.

Following are Lincoln recipients and the awards they received:

Volunteer of Excellence Award: Recognizes volunteers for outstanding service to Girl Scout members. Award recipients are Katie Chaney, Jacy Chittenden, Stacey Duey, Kim Jorgensen and Sarah LaRose.

Honor Pin: Recognizes volunteers for exemplary service impacting two or more geographic areas of service. Lincoln recipient: Jen Quaranta.

Years of Volunteer Service: Recognizes volunteers for their years of service to the organization. Five Years: Heidi Crawford, Linda Dillon, Stacey Duey, Lily Hershey, Kelly James and Jennifer Tigeris.

To volunteer for Girl Scouts, reconnect, donate or join, visit www.GirlScoutsNebraska.org or call 402-779-8205.