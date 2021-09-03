Girl Scouts earn prestigious scholarships

Two Lincoln-area Girl Scouts have earned prestigious awards for outstanding efforts to make the world a better place.

Local winners of this year’s Pat Meyer Nebraska Gold Girl Scout of Distinction Award are Elise Benson of Lincoln and Crystal Craft of Roca. To qualify, each girl earned the Girl Scout Gold Award — the highest achievement in Girl Scouting.

“Because of a wonderful gift provided by the Meyer family each year, we are able to honor the best Gold Award projects in our council,” said Fran Marshall, chief executive officer. “I couldn’t be more proud of the quality of their projects and the impact they have each made in their community.

For her Gold Award project, Benson, a Lincoln East graduate who attends the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, created the Generations Connect program, which encourages high school volunteers to visit a local long-term care facility and connect with residents who rarely get visitors. The partnership boosted residents’ morale and improved volunteers’ communication skills.

To help grow her church’s membership and engage young parishioners, Craft taught church classes, raised funds for needed repairs and created a stained-glass piece celebrating the church’s 150th anniversary. She is a Norris High School graduate attending Nebraska Wesleyan University.

