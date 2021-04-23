‘Get on Board’ with the UNL Symphonic Band

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music’s Symphonic Band will perform a spring concert, "Get on Board," live via webcast from Kimball Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.

The Symphonic Band has programmed a 30-minute set from a much larger body of repertoire prepared and studied during the semester. The students were also presented educational units and supplemental materials on several of the composers and others who have made significant contributions to music.