Garner Industries donates $10K to Foundation for LPS

The Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools has named Garner Industries a Visionary Partner following the company’s $10,000 gift to the foundation.

Garner, a manufacturing company located in Lincoln, joins the ranks of Ameritas, Assurity, Capital One and others with this contribution.

“Garner Industries is committed to the local Lincoln community and the education of our citizens," said Garner Industries CEO Scott McLain. "As a small business, Garner is reliant on a talented and educated local work force for all aspects of our business management and manufacturing production. Supporting the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools and its mission will help students and our company meet their best potential.”

As a corporate partner, Garner Industries will aid the Foundation for LPS, helping to ensure that all students have access to additional opportunities beyond what is provided through tax dollars.