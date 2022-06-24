Free school physicals offered July 9, Aug. 13

Clinic with a Heart will host two Saturday school and sports physical clinics sponsored by Southwood Lutheran Church.

The clinics will be on July 9 and Aug. 13 from from 8 a.m. to noon at Clinic With a Heart, 1701 S. 17th St. Appointments can be scheduled at www.clinicwithaheart.org/get-help/school_physicals.html or by calling the clinic Monday through Thursday after 2 p.m. at 402-421-2924.

Each student must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. If your child needs immunizations, contact your family doctor or your local health department. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department can be reached at 402-441-8065.

Since 2003, Clinic with a Heart has provided free health care. Services include medical, dental, physical therapy, chiropractic, mental health, vision and hearing. Volunteers from seven churches, a temple, two hospitals and three teaching institutions provide care.

To learn more, visit www.clinicwithaheart.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0