Lincoln Parks and Recreation will host a free youth track and field event from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, May 13, at Lincoln Northwest High School, 4901 W. Holdrege St.

Participants must be age 6-13 as of Dec. 31, 2023. The registration deadline is Monday, May 8. Register online at www.teamsideline.com/lincolnne or at the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Team Sports offices, 3131 O St., Suite 300.

All participants may compete in one group relay event and in two running events and one field event, or one running and two field events. The events are as follows:

• Ages 6-7: 50 meter dash, 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, standing long jump, baseball throw.

• Ages 8-9: 50 meter dash, 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, 400 meter dash, standing long jump, softball throw.

• Ages 10-11: 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, 400 meter dash, 800 meter run, standing long jump, softball throw.

• Ages 12-13: 100 meter dash, 200 meter dash, 800 meter run, 1600 meter run, running long jump, softball throw.

Ribbons will be awarded to the top four finishers in boys and girls divisions in each event. First through fourth place finishers in the 8-year-old and above divisions will advance to compete at the Nebraska Youth Track and Field Meet Championships Saturday, June 10. in Kearney.

Volunteers are still needed for a variety of duties, including participant check-in, public address announcer, heat organizer, event workers, race starter, clerks, timers and more. For more information and to volunteer, contact Jay Jacox, Lincoln Parks and Recreation Team Sports, at jjacox@lincoln.ne.gov or 402-441-5939.

This event is coordinated with the Nebraska Recreation and Park Association.

For more information, visit www.teamsideline.com/lincolnne or call the Parks and Recreation Team Sports division at 402-441-7892.