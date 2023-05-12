Each year, the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools awards talented and passionate Lincoln Public Schools professionals in a variety of academic areas who are an inspiration to their schools and the Lincoln community. This spring, the Foundation for LPS surprised and honored 13 educators from across the school district.

The 2023 award winners are:

• Dolores N. Mather Award for Language Arts Teaching given to Brittany Lanik, Brownell Elementary School;

• Florence J. Clark Award for Excellence in Middle School Teaching given to Bre Jones and Amanda Petersen, Schoo Middle School;

• Helen Krieger Outstanding Health Care Provider Award given to Sara Stoner, Goodrich Middle School;

• John Prasch Health and Physical Fitness Award given to Adam Brady, Southwest High School;

• Leola Bullock Multicultural Educator Award given to Dr. Dawn Mazzie, Steve Joel District Leadership Center;

• Marian Battey Andersen/Charles Wheaton Battey Outstanding Teacher Award given to Teal Hollmann, Sheridan Elementary School;

• Marie Bourke Leadership Award given to Kelly Apel, Brownell Elementary School;

• Music Educator Award given to Mike Robb, Irving Middle School;

• Myrtle Clark Outstanding Math Educator Award given to Nikki Janssen, Riley Elementary School;

• Nancy Muehlhausen Counseling Award given to Dallas Mettler, Park Middle School;

• R.L. Fredstrom Leadership Award given to Michelle Reinke, Eastridge Elementary School; and

• Ruth Eickman Outstanding Early Childhood Educator Award given to Angela Carlow, LPS early childhood psychologist.

Each individual also received a monetary prize to further their professional and personal development. These awards are made possible by generous contributions to the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools’ Inspiring Dreams Fund and gifts from private donors.

To read more about each individual award and the winners, visit https://bit.ly/3W86WwV.