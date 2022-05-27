Foundation for LPS announces Outstanding Educators

The Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools recognized 2021-2022 Outstanding Educators award recipients in May:

Florence J. Clark Award for Excellence in Middle School Teaching ($5,000)

Meagan Hoefs, 6th Grade Math Teacher, Irving Middle School

Joe Lefler, 8th Grade Social Studies Teacher, Irving Middle School

Krieger Outstanding Healthcare Provider Award ($1,000)

Tammy Weihe, School Nurse, Pound Middle School

Jill Oestmann Reading Educator Award ($500)

Joshua Haws, Reading Teacher, Lefler Middle School

John Prasch Health and Physical Fitness Award ($1,500)

Darrell Dinneen, Physical Education Teacher, Sheridan Elementary

Marian Battey Andersen & Charles Wheaton Battey Outstanding Teacher Award ($2,250)

Lindsey Herting, Social Studies Teacher, Lincoln High School

Myrtle Clark Outstanding Math Educator Award ($1,000)

Daniel Martinez, Math Teacher, North Star High School

Nancy Muehlhausen Counseling Award ($1,000)

Charity Iromuanya, School Counselor, Lincoln Northeast High School

R.L. Fredstrom Leadership Award ($1,000)

Tanner White, Administrator, Schoo Middle School

Ruth Eickman Outstanding Early Childhood Educator Award ($750)

Kristine Fry, Early Childhood Family Educator, Arnold Elementary

Dolores N. Mather Award for Language Arts Teaching ($1,500)

Kaitlyn Waller, Kindergarten Teacher, Elliott Elementary

Marie Bourke Leadership Award ($1000 and access to the Gallup Leadership program)

Jason Shanahan, Principal, Irving Middle School

LSE Mike Troester Outstanding Educator Award ($450)

Melissa Noonan, Performing Arts and Vocal Music Director, Lincoln Southeast High School

Leola Bullock Multicultural Educator Award (engraved clock)

Amanda Christensen, Kindergarten Teacher, Fredstrom Elementary

“Through the generosity of our donors, we have been able to recognize the truly exceptional educators we have at LPS,” said Wendy Van, president of the Foundation for LPS.

A selection committee composed of community members, LPS District Office staff and the Foundation Board of Directors select Outstanding Educator awardees.

The full list of recipients, their nominations and video are available at: www.foundationforlps.org/educator-awards/.

