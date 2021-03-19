Foster Grandparents stay connected with classrooms amid pandemic

Grandparents have had to get creative with how they interact with the children, and Brown returned to a long-forgotten passion by drawing pictures for kids that appeal to something they like and mailing it to the teacher to present in class.

“When I was in high school I wanted to major in art, and then I decided I didn’t have any talent,” Brown said. “And that kind of went by the wayside for many, many decades. This has got me started doing it again … so I’m really grateful for that. It’s like it’s unlocked a whole new part of my personality or talent.”

One of the most rewarding aspects of being a Foster Grandpa for Brown is getting to watch the kids learn new concepts and “how that by extension starts to feed into their self-esteem, their sense of identity and self, and the sense that they have that they’re being seen as individuals.”

While the Foster Grandparent Program provides responsibilities to older adults looking to remain active, Brown said the impact you make is just as valuable.

“It’s so beyond just having something to do,” Brown said. “It’s beyond ‘making a difference.’ It is making a difference, but one can actually see the difference that’s being made. It’s not theoretical – it’s real.”

To become a Foster Grandparent, volunteers must be at least 55 years old and able to serve 20 hours or more a week. Those interested in the Foster Grandparent Program should contact Sam Bates at 402-875-9320 or visit www.communityactionatwork.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0