Food Bank of Lincoln resumes BackPack Program for students

Starting Friday, Sept. 2, backpacks are holding more than homework and books for nearly 2,000 students in southeast Nebraska. Through the Food Bank of Lincoln’s Child Hunger Programs, these bags also carry food for the long weekend.

Designed to nourish children and families through the weekend when school meals are unavailable, the Food Bank of Lincoln’s BackPack Program supplies easy-to-prepare meals and snacks to participating students every Friday during the school year. During the 2022-23 academic year, the program is projected to distribute more than 67,000 total backpacks filled with foods such as fresh fruit, canned soups, peanut butter, boxed dinners and canned tuna to children in 54 schools across southeast Nebraska.

“From nourishing 50 elementary school children in its first year of the program to having a lifelong impact on more than 39 times that number of young learners, the BackPack Program remains a vital component to school-year success,” said Michaella Kumke, Food Bank president and CEO. “Today, it is one of several Food Bank programs designed to support children’s success and, to some extent, their caregivers as well.”

According to data from Feeding America, an estimated 14,900 (one in seven) children in southeast Nebraska are food insecure. With free school lunches no longer being offered to all students (following the expiration of a pandemic-influenced waiver) and increased food prices continuing to tighten families’ budgets, the Food Bank of Lincoln remains committed to connecting children and their families with meals.

In addition to the BackPack Program, the Food Bank of Lincoln has resumed its monthly food markets and pantries in 34 schools – a model that invites students to select food items from a pop-up distribution in their school – the Lincoln Public Schools (LPS) Emergency Pantry and Student-Parent Voucher Program. Combined, the Food Bank of Lincoln’s Child Hunger Programs will serve an estimated 5,900 students and their families each month during the 2022-23 school year.

It costs about $250 to provide one student with food-filled backpacks for an entire school year, and about $100 for one student to receive food from school food markets every month for the school year. The Food Bank of Lincoln is grateful to the partners, volunteers and supporters who help make its Child Hunger Programs possible.

To learn more or donate, visit lincolnfoodbank.org.