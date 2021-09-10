Food Bank BackPacks now go to nearly 2K students per week

Nearly 2,000 children in southeast Nebraska leave school each Friday with more than homework in their backpacks. Through Food Bank of Lincoln’s child hunger programs, these bags also carry easy-to-prepare meals and snacks such as canned soups, fresh fruits, cereals and boxed dinners.

Designed to nourish children and families through the weekend when school meals are unavailable, Food Bank of Lincoln’s BackPack program provides food-filled backpacks to participating students every Friday during the school year. The program began in 2004 by serving 50 students and families at Clinton Elementary School in Lincoln and has grown to serving 1,984 students and families from 55 different schools each week this school year.

In addition to the BackPack program, Food Bank of Lincoln aims to alleviate child hunger for the estimated 16,980 kids in southeast Nebraska who may experience food insecurity this year, according to data from Feeding America, by operating food markets and pantries at 34 schools, the Lincoln Public Schools emergency pantry and the student-parent voucher program. Combined, Food Bank of Lincoln’s child hunger programs will serve an estimated 6,500 students and their families each month during the 2021-22 school year.