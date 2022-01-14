Fischer announces military academy nominations for Class of 2026

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has nominated 27 Nebraskans this year for U.S. service academies. Her nominees include seven from Lincoln.

“I am thrilled to announce this year’s nominees for our nation’s military academies," Fischer said. "Each of these exceptional Nebraska students was chosen because of their hard work, leadership and dedication to their communities. I am confident that they will serve our great nation with honor and make Nebraska proud.”

Below are Fischer’s nominees from Lincoln for the Class of 2026:

• Matthew Dunaski to the U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy;

• Elizabeth Guevara and Nam Ninh to the U.S. Air Force Academy;

• Joshua Hoff to the U.S. Military Academy;

• William "Jack" Noel and Helena Occansey to the U.S. Naval Academy; and

• Hannah Warnke to the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

