Firestone named Educator of the Month

Leadership Harbor couldn’t agree more and has named Christy Firestone, a fourth grade teacher at Maxey Elementary School who influences students in many positive ways, as Educator of the Month.

"I get to witness MANY teachers in my role as a paraeducator at Maxey Elementary School," said nominator Dave Hilligoss. "All of the Maxey educators are my heroes. One in particular that I have admired over the years, and especially this school year, is Christy Firestone. The learning abilities of her students are vast. While she teaches the whole group, she also identifies each student's style of learning and teaches to their strengths. She maintains great positivity and patience. She is quite creative with her teaching methods and NEVER gives up on any student."

Hilligoss added that he especially admires the way Firestone connects with and teaches children with learning/behavioral challenges.

"Mrs. Firestone is also a tremendous role model for other teachers on her team (currently serving as fourth grade team leader) and myself," Hilligoss continued. "She often encourages me and strategically models ways for me (and other paras) to be most effective as I enter her classroom to support her students.

"I admire Christy's contagious energy and love for every student. And I am grateful for the way she influences our school community and makes the world a better place."

Chris Hansen of Leadership Harbor added this at the award ceremony: "From all of us at Leadership Harbor and our partners, your students and colleagues, congratulations Mrs. Firestone. Our community is better because of the leader you are in and outside of your school."

