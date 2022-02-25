Event celebrates bonds between Rwandan students and Nebraska

Over 250 people attended Rwanda Night in person and over 600 followed it online Saturday, Feb. 19, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Student Union to celebrate our local community's bonds with Rwandan students who attend UNL.

Hosted by the Rwanda Students Association at UNL, the event brought together members of the Lincoln community, Rwandan students and the Friends of Rwanda organization.

Among attendees were Maj. Gen. Daryl L. Bohac, adjutant general of the Nebraska National Guard; Mike Boehm, vice chancellor for the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at UNL; Tiffany Heng-Moss, chief dean of the UNL College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources; and Mathilde Mukantabana, ambassador of Rwanda to the U.S.

“This is yet another golden opportunity to celebrate the Rwandan culture, diversity, and to give back to both the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Nebraska community for not only welcoming us but fully embracing us for who we are," said Clare Umutoni, president of the Rwandan Students Association at UNL. "It is also an opportunity for Nebraskans to learn more about Rwanda as a country, celebrate its culture, all the while creating meaningful connections through music, dance, Rwandan food and other aspects.”

Mukantabana, ambassador of Rwanda to the U.S., noted that she visited the Nebraska National Guard base on Friday, Feb. 18.

“The partnerships [of Rwanda] with key institutions in the state of Nebraska were painstakingly forged through mutual trust and unity of purpose,” Mukantabana said Saturday at the Rwanda Night event. “Let me thank you again, Maj. Gen. Bohac, and your team at the Nebraska National guard for your exemplary leadership and for welcoming Rwanda in the State Partnership program. The State of Nebraska holds a very special place in our hearts.

“Rwandan students! We are incredibly proud of you," she added. "It’s also obvious by looking around this room that you have made Nebraska your home. You have strengthened the bonds of friendship and solidarity among your peers.”

Rwanda is a country in Central Africa, bordered to the north by Uganda, to the East by Tanzania, to the South by Burundi and to the West by the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In the past decade, UNL has committed to establishing and expanding strategic, long-term relationships with Rwandan institutions of higher education and the U.S. Embassy in Rwanda. The Nebraska UPEX-Rwanda Program, funded through the U.S. Department of State Bureau of African Affairs' University Partnerships Initiative, is a fellowship that aims to create long-lasting, impactful relationships between U.S. and Rwandan universities through virtual exchange, professional development for Rwandan mid-career professionals, and U.S. mentorship in international partnership management.

For more information, visit https://globalnebraska.unl.edu/university-partnerships-initiative/rwanda.

