Eric Schmeling celebrates Eagle Scout rank

Eric Schmeling with parents Tamara and Paul

New Eagle Scout Eric Schmeling of Troop 25 with parents Tamara Schmeling and Paul Schmeling.

Eric Schmeling, a senior at Lincoln Southwest High School, celebrated achieving his Eagle Scout rank Feb. 27 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church.

Schmeling has earned two Presidential Volunteer Service Awards – each for more than 100 service hours not only with Scouts but at church, school and American Legion Post 1919. For his Eagle Scout service project, Schmeling planted trees and did fundraising to install new concrete and benches at the Lincoln Sports Foundation.

Schmeling is the son of Tamara and Paul Schmeling. He is a member of Boy Scouts Troop 25. The Troop 25 Scoutmaster is Mike Butler.

