Enter named winner of UNL Presser Scholarship

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music’s India Enter has been awarded the Presser Scholarship given by the Presser Foundation.
Each year, the Foundation makes a grant to UNL to be given to an outstanding music major at or after the end of his/her junior year. This national honor, which includes a cash award, recognizes outstanding and meritorious achievement in music.
Enter was raised in Owatonna, Minnesota, where she attended public schools and began playing the cello at age 9. Soon after, she began studying privately with Dr. Betsy Anderson, then Dr. Joseph Rodgers at Minnesota State University-Mankato.
Since beginning the cello, Enter has been involved in orchestral and cello studies outside of school and private lessons. She has participated in local symphonies and string orchestras. She has also performed in masterclasses, attended courses and had private lessons with prominent cellists.
She has attended several intensive summer festivals, some including Bravo!, International Cello Institute, and Saint Paul Chamber Music Institute, working with the Artaria and Jasper string quartets.
Last summer, Enter attended the Cincinnati Young Artists’ Summer Cello Academy and Miami Classical Music Festival online due to COVID-19. She has played in various small chamber ensembles, whether through the Artaria Chamber Music School, the university or with close friends during break.
This fall, Enter is attending UNL for her third year. Having won the 2020 Solo Undergraduate Concerto Competition, she performed as a soloist with the UNL Symphony this spring. She has been working toward a Bachelor of Music in Cello Performance, studying under cello professor Dr. Karen Becker.
