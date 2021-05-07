Enter named winner of UNL Presser Scholarship

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music’s India Enter has been awarded the Presser Scholarship given by the Presser Foundation.

Each year, the Foundation makes a grant to UNL to be given to an outstanding music major at or after the end of his/her junior year. This national honor, which includes a cash award, recognizes outstanding and meritorious achievement in music.

Enter was raised in Owatonna, Minnesota, where she attended public schools and began playing the cello at age 9. Soon after, she began studying privately with Dr. Betsy Anderson, then Dr. Joseph Rodgers at Minnesota State University-Mankato.

Since beginning the cello, Enter has been involved in orchestral and cello studies outside of school and private lessons. She has participated in local symphonies and string orchestras. She has also performed in masterclasses, attended courses and had private lessons with prominent cellists.

She has attended several intensive summer festivals, some including Bravo!, International Cello Institute, and Saint Paul Chamber Music Institute, working with the Artaria and Jasper string quartets.