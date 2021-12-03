'Elf Jr.' Penguin Project at Playhouse Dec. 10-12, 17-19

Lincoln Community Playhouse will be filled with sparkle-jolly-twinkle-jingle-y when it presents "Elf Jr," a Penguin Project show, Dec. 10-12 and 17-19. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets are $15 and may be reserved at lincolnplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 402-489-7529 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours and masks are required.

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. Buddy embarks on a journey to NYC to find his birth father and discover his true identity.

The Penguin Project is a production that features children with special needs playing the roles partnered with peer mentors. "Elf Jr." will be the seventh Penguin Project show produced at Lincoln Community Playhouse.

There will be an Exceptional Families Night on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m. when local families with members who have special needs may come for free. Reservations for this performance must be made at 402-489-7529 to assure seating.

