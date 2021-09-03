Efforts underway to create new Lincoln skatepark

“Although skateboarding is still skewed toward young males, it’s an inclusive sport,” said Burcher. “Parents grew up with it, and they’re teaching their kids. The internet spreads the word and increases involvement and acceptance.”

Stewart agreed that the sport is attracting a wider audience, and pointed out the benefits of the generational mix: “I love how the older people teach the younger ones and keep them going. They work together. It’s not just one person out there – it’s everybody.”

The contest proceeds went toward the second phase of the Hickman skatepark and also to the Lincoln Skatepark Association (LSA) for its efforts in creating a new skatepark in Lincoln. LSA is in the organizational stages of skatepark plans and fundraising, and will be hosting regular meetings for interested community members. More information can be found on its Facebook page or by contacting Precision Skateboards at 402-476-3044.

“We need to show our youth that we care about them,” said Burcher. “Plus, I’d like to put Lincoln on the map, so people come to our city to check out our skatepark.”

