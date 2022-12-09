Educare of Lincoln receives $15K grant from FNBO

First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) has awarded a $15,000 impact grant to Educare of Lincoln.

The grant will support the Lincoln Teacher Aide Internship Program that recruits, educates and has certified 25 early childhood development associates into the early childhood education field in Lincoln.

FNBO awarded a total of $830,000 in impact grants to 46 organizations in Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Wyoming and Texas.

For more information about FNBO's impact initiatives, visit www.fnbo.com/impact.