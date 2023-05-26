Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

In its 105th year, Temple Chapter #271, Order of the Eastern Star, presented scholarships to graduating seniors May 15 at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center in Lincoln.

Ashlynn Ailes, graduating from Lincoln Christian School, was presented a $500 scholarship to further her education at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona. Ashlynn is the daughter of Brent and Jamie Ailes.

Rochelle Folsom, current Worthy Advisor of Lincoln Assembly #6, International Order of Rainbow for Girls, a Masonic service and leadership organization for girls and young women ages 11-20, was also awarded a $500 scholarship. Rochelle is graduating from Lincoln Northeast High School and plans to attend Southeast Community College. She is the daughter of Nicki Folsom.