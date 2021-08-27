East Rotary Foundation helps Uganda schools

Building another school in a remote area in northern Uganda, where children have no access to education, is in the final stages. Schools are built in partnership with “Growing Hearts of Africa Foundation.”

Davidson said the partnership focuses on creating sustainable schools that can one day be handed over to the community to run. Sustainability plans are being developed to make this possible.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nahla and Hayden schools are currently closed, reversing years of progress made toward access to education in Uganda. Many students in rural villages, like the ones served by Deki, can't access remote learning options. Only 3% of households in Uganda have an individually owned computer, and only 6.6% of rural households have access to internet. Many of these families don't have electricity in their homes.

The longer students are disengaged from education, the lower the likelihood they will return to school in the future, as students start working to help support their families and girls get married early, Davidson said. Deki is taking action to keep the students engaged in education. Many of the teachers go to a trading place and let the students know that they can go there to pick up lessons and tbring back their homework. This helps keep the students engaged.