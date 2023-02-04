Today, Feb. 4, between the girls and boys varsity basketball games vs. Omaha Northwest at approximately 4:45 to 5 p.m., Lincoln East High School will induct 10 Spartans into the Athletic Hall of Fame at East High, 1000 S. 70th St.

The group includes former East High athletes Diane Dunnigan Lamb (Class of 1972); Barb Rutford Grosshans (Class of 1980); Kraig Vanderbeek (Class of 1983); Melissa Schwaner Carpenter (Class of 1994); John Klem (Class of 1998); Natalie Ebke Massa (Class of 2009); Jackie O’Doherty (Class of 2011); Ed McPherren (1971-2013 for coaching boys basketball and track and field); Randy Bates (athletic director 1989-1997); and Mac McCuistion, athletic trainer since 1991.

Diane Dunnigan (Lamb) was a member of the first girls track team at East in the spring of 1971. She placed in three events at state, including the gold medal in the long jump. Despite an injury her senior year, she still won the 440 at the state meet.

Barb Rutford (Grosshans) was an outstanding swimmer for East. She had school records in multiple events, including the 100 butterfly, which stood for over 25 years. She was a state champion in the 100 butterfly, earning All-American consideration two years in a row. She swam for the University of Kansas.

Kraig Vanderbeek was the 1982 gold medalist at the State Cross Country Meet, and the Spartans were the team champions as well. He was runner-up in the 3200 run at State Track in 1983. He ran for the University of Nebraska.

Melissa Schwaner (Carpenter) was an outstanding gymnast for East. She won multiple gold medals in several events at state competitions as a four-year member of the gymnastics team, including a team championship in 1991. She was a member of the coaching staff for the 1998 championship team at East.

John Klem was a standout in both football and soccer at East. He was an All-State football player his senior year, leading the Spartans to their first playoff berth in many years. He went on to play for the University of Nebraska in football. In soccer, he was a four-year starter, leading East to two state championships. He was an All-State selection in 1997 in soccer.

Natalie Ebke (Massa) is one of a very few 12-time letter winners at East. She competed in volleyball, basketball and soccer. She was named Super-State in volleyball and set school records for digs and service aces. In basketball, Natalie held the school record for single-season and career steals and career rebounds. In soccer, she was an All-State performer as well. She participated in seven state tournaments overall.

Jackie O’Doherty is a three-time state champion in Girls Golf for East, from 2009-2011. She won by eight strokes in 2009, and by nine strokes in 2010. She played golf for the University of Nebraska. Jackie was also a three-time letter winner in swimming.

Ed McPherren coached basketball at East for 43 years. He was the boys basketball head coach for 18 years, taking five teams to the state tournament, with a state championship in 2001. He was the NCA and KFOR Coach of the Year in 2001. His overall record was 473-303. He was the throws coach for 35 years at East. He coached nine state champions and two All-Americans, including his son Scott.

Randy Bates was athletic director for nine years. He started the East Athletic Hall of Fame and was a driving force in creating the Heartland Athletic Conference. He led the way for ninth grade athletics into the high schools. He also advocated for sportsmanship awards at NSAA championships. East won 18 state titles in five sports during Randy’s tenure.

Mac McCuistion has been the athletic trainer at East since 1991. He was on the front line of concussion and head injury prevention, and helped lay the groundwork for the Concussion Awareness Act in 2012. Mac was inducted into the NSATA Hall of Fame in 2015, and was awarded an NSAA Distinguished Service Award in 2017. Overall, he has been a key member of East Athletics for over 30 years and continues to support Spartan athletes and coaches every day.