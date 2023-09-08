Members of Boy Scouts Troop 8 who have worked to achieve the highest honor of Eagle Scout will be recognized and celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Vine Congregational United Church of Christ, 1800 Twin Ridge Road.

Vine Church has been a faith-based charter for Scout Troop 8 since 1951. In addition to holding regular Scout meetings at Vine, the church provides a Scout-themed worship service for the congregation annually.

Some Troop 8 Scouts chose to do projects that directly benefited Vine Church, but other organizations also profited from the troop’s efforts. Following is a list of projects that Troop 8 Scouts, working toward their Eagle level, have provided most recently around Lincoln.

Joshua A. Rodriguez, Jan. 27, 2022 - Mapped Bennet Cemetery at Bennet and Rosewood Cemetery at Palmyra using the Billiongraves app.

Owen M. Kreikemeier, March 24, 2022 - Built a Gaga Ball Pit for Camp Sonshine.

Alex J. Jehorek, April 28, 2022 - Refurbished an old storage barn at Campus Life.

Brady J. Franzen, Oct. 27, 2022 - Painted two large storage containers (semi-trailers) at his church, Holy Savior.

Carson J. Agnew Nov. 17 - Built a three-part fence screen to surround an air-conditioning unit at Sheridan Lutheran Church.

Owen L. Forbes, Jan. 10, 2023 - Researched different veterans from the Arlington, Texas area for a memorial.

John W. "Jack" Dynek, March 23, 2023 - Poured a concrete pad for a new storage shed and removed the old shed at Vine Church.

Tyler D. Farmer, March 23, 2023 - Planted trees with mulch at Edenton Christian Church.

Ryan J. Florell, March 23, 2023 - Built a memorial wall/garden at Christ United Methodist Church.

Sam B. Gibbs, March 23, 2023 - Refurbished and repainted three doors at Vine Church.

Sam P. Fineran, July 27, 2023 - Built a storage shed behind Vine Church.

Brett D Schmidt, spring 2023 - Cleaned and replanted a memorial garden in the front lawn of Vine Church. His Eagle paperwork is in process with the Board of Review.