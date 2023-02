William Pool, a 15-year-old freshman at Waverly High School, will celebrate achieving his Eagle Scout rank at a Court of Honor ceremony Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2:30 p.m. at the Waverly Community Foundation Building, 11120 N. 141st St. in Waverly.

For his Eagle Scout project, Pool built three benches for Camp Calvin Crest Church Camp, which he attends near Fremont, Nebraska.

Pool is a member of Troop 76, which is led by Scoutmaster Joe Hraban. He is the son of Erin and Andrew Pool of Lincoln.