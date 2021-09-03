Eagle Scout project creates garden path

On Aug. 14, Boy Scout Sage Honda and 20 volunteers moved 5,000 pounds of stones, sand, gravel and bricks to install a new 120-foot steppingstone path for Vine Congregational United Church of Christ, 1800 Twin Ridge Road.

The goal of the Eagle Scout project was to expand the church pollinator gardens and to connect the gardens to a memorial tree and bench. Volunteers included youth and leaders of Boy Scout Troop 25 plus Honda’s friends and family.

Honda worked over the summer with Jennie Ress, Anica Brown and other members of Vine Church’s ecology committee (Creation Action Network) to determine the location of the path, materials, budget and more.

The Eagle Scout conservation project was funded by donations to Vine Congregational UCC (pollinator garden) and involved 40 people and 800 hours of volunteer planning and labor over three months.

“When I was earning conservation service hours for my Life Scout rank in 2019, I helped Vine Church build their first pollinator garden – flowers and plants for bees, butterflies and moths,” said Honda. “For my Eagle Scout project, I liked the idea of making a path for the expanding pollinator gardens, a place for the community, church members and visitors to enjoy for years. I am thankful to all who helped.”

