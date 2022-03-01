Dr. Larry Jones to present a Piano Master Class for LMTA

The Lincoln Music Teachers Association (LMTA) will host a Piano Master Class for students in grades 8-12 at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 5, in O'Donnell Auditorium in the Rogers Center for Fine Arts at Nebraska Wesleyan University, 50th and Huntington streets.

Dr. Larry Jones, professor of piano at Nebraska Wesleyan, will critique each student's performance. Non-LMTA members and students are invited to attend. For more information, contact Krista Hafez Clark at hafezpiano@gmail.com.

Jones has been a guest piano soloist with Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra, the Omaha Symphony Orchestra, the Rocky Ridge Music Center Orchestra, Nebraska Wesleyan Orchestra, Nebraska Chamber Orchestra, the Lincoln Civic Orchestra and the Nebraska Wesleyan Symphonic Band.

He regularly performs as a chamber musician at Nebraska Wesleyan faculty concerts. He is a member of the Huntington Trio, a resident music faculty chamber ensemble that performs at Nebraska Wesleyan and in the Lincoln community.

Jones was the official accompanist for the Lincoln District Metropolitan Opera Auditions for 15 years, and he coordinates the accompanying staff responsibilities at Nebraska Wesleyan.

His students have won state competitions for Nebraska Music Teachers Association and Music Teachers National Association. Several of his students have won concerto competitions and performed with the Lincoln Civic Orchestra, Lincoln Northeast Orchestra and Lincoln Youth Orchestra.

For more information about LMTA, visit www.LMTA.info.

