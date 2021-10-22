Dirks of Lincoln selected for Kiewit Scholars Program

Nicole Dirks, a Lincoln Southwest High School graduate, is among 10 first-year students who have been chosen to be the inaugural cohort of the Kiewit Scholars Program in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's College of Engineering.
The Kiewit Scholars Program invests in students with exceptional leadership potential to develop complete engineers who are ready and eager to solve problems of global significance. Through a curated four-year program paired with an engineering degree, the program's goal is to help students gain the skills and knowledge they need to become world-class engineers and leaders.
"The Kiewit Scholars Program not only provides students with a very generous financial package, but also gives them a unique opportunity to develop their leadership skills and to interact with experienced executives from a world-class company," said Lance C. Perez, dean of the UNL College of Engineering.
The program is funded and developed in partnership with Peter Kiewit and Sons, one of North America's largest and most respected construction and engineering organizations, headquartered in Omaha.
"The Kiewit Scholars Program is a commitment we're making to not only provide opportunities for more of the best and brightest young leaders and engineers to enter our industry and ideally work at our company, but also help UNL further elevate a dynamic program that is a real differentiator in our backyard," said Doug Glaser, executive vice president of Kiewit Corporation. "The students in this first cohort are exceptional, and we couldn't be more excited to support and work with them. This program is definitely another important piece of our long-term partnership with the university and future generations of engineering students."
The Kiewit scholars will experience exclusive courses focused on leadership development, special group activities, unique travel opportunities, exposure to industry and mentorship from professional leaders.
Kiewit scholars receive a full-tuition, four-year scholarship and book stipend for up to $750 per semester at the university bookstore, one year room and board, and a study abroad stipend of up to $2,500. Additional benefits include two all-expenses-paid immersive learning trips and a specially crafted internship at Kiewit.
The employee-owned Kiewit Corporation began in 1884 and now operates through a network of offices and projects in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australia. Kiewit offers construction and engineering services in such markets as transportation, water/wastewater, power, oil, gas and chemical, building and mining, and employs more than 20,000 staff and craft employees.
For more information about the Kiewit Scholars Program, visit https://engineering.unl.edu/kiewit-scholars.