Dirks of Lincoln selected for Kiewit Scholars Program

Nicole Dirks, a Lincoln Southwest High School graduate, is among 10 first-year students who have been chosen to be the inaugural cohort of the Kiewit Scholars Program in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's College of Engineering.

The Kiewit Scholars Program invests in students with exceptional leadership potential to develop complete engineers who are ready and eager to solve problems of global significance. Through a curated four-year program paired with an engineering degree, the program's goal is to help students gain the skills and knowledge they need to become world-class engineers and leaders.

"The Kiewit Scholars Program not only provides students with a very generous financial package, but also gives them a unique opportunity to develop their leadership skills and to interact with experienced executives from a world-class company," said Lance C. Perez, dean of the UNL College of Engineering.

The program is funded and developed in partnership with Peter Kiewit and Sons, one of North America's largest and most respected construction and engineering organizations, headquartered in Omaha.