Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts has named Luke Dinneen of Lincoln to the dean's list for academic excellence during the 2020 fall semester.

Dinneen has a primary major of Rehabilitation and Disability Studies.

To be named to the dean's list, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework with a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.5 for the term.

For more information about Springfield College, see www.springfield.edu.

