DeMoine Adams named TeamMates Mentoring Program CEO

Founded in 1991 by Dr. Tom and Nancy Osborne with just 22 football players serving as mentors, the TeamMates Mentoring Program celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2021-22. On Aug. 25, Tom Osborne announced the hiring of Chief Executive Officer DeMoine Adams, who will begin serving the TeamMates Program Sept. 7. Adams replaces Sarah Waldman, who is stepping down after serving as executive director for the past four years.

“We are grateful for the services of Sarah Waldman and all of our TeamMates Mentoring Program staff and mentors as we have impacted more than 43,000 youth over the past 30 years,” said Osborne. “As executive director, Sarah was instrumental in helping the TeamMates Program grow to approximately 10,000 matches in 180 communities across Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, Kansas and Wyoming, and we appreciate her efforts.

“DeMoine’s knowledge and experience in the community and with TeamMates will be very instrumental as we look to expand our programs and services and increase our matches,” Osborne continued. “His leadership will enable us to move forward quickly so that we can reach our goals of 12,000 matches, positively impact the world through mentoring, and become the gold standard of school-based mentoring programs.”