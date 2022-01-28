DeBuhr receives February Heart of 4-H Award

DeBuhr is in her third year as co-leader of the Lancaster Leaders 4-H club, which was named a Nebraska Club of Excellence last year. She has helped her club with several community service projects. DeBuhr has been an instructor at 4-H Clover College and assisted with 4-H workshops.

“4-H gives kids the opportunity to learn so many different hands-on things, and I love seeing them gain the confidence to be tremendous leaders," DeBuhr said. "They work hard to complete a project and oftentimes realize they like doing things they would not have tried to do before. I love watching their faces light up when they learn something new, complete something they didn’t think they could do, get that ribbon or trophy at the fair, or are able to help out in the community to do something good. 4-H develops the potential in youth and gives them an avenue to learn, grow and be a part of something positive.”