Croghan receives August Heart of 4-H Award

Lancaster County 4-H has named John Croghan of Lincoln as winner of the August Heart of 4-H Award in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

Croghan has volunteered with the Nebraska 4-H dog project in Buffalo and Custer counties for about eight years. Three years ago, he started the 4 On the Floor 4-H dog club in Lancaster County and is the organizational leader. He volunteers with the 4-H dog obedience/showmanship and agility shows at the Lancaster County Super Fair. He has also judged 4-H dog shows at various county fairs.

“It is really fun to watch all of the kids grow up with their dogs,” Croghan said. “Their relationship changes in the best way with their four-legged friend. Dog training is a lifelong skill — I also appreciate that specifically about this project."

Croghan said he felt especially fulfilled when a dog club member in Buffalo County went on to lead her own club, and then did some judging as well.

"I love watching a young 4-H’er who is maybe a little quiet and shy when they start, blossom into a really confident, young handler," Croghan added. "It is particularly rewarding when I know a youth has put in a lot of hard work and they receive a purple ribbon — or potentially win best of show. This falls in line with the 4-H motto, which is to ‘make the best better.’ Our youth are the best, and it is really fulfilling watching them become even better!”

